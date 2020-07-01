All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 422 Cabarrus Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
422 Cabarrus Avenue
Last updated January 27 2020 at 1:17 AM

422 Cabarrus Avenue

422 Cabarrus Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

422 Cabarrus Avenue, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
Completely Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home! All pets and dogs are okay. Spacious Great Room w/Laminate Plank Flooring, Remodeled Kitchen w/Stainless Appliances & Undermount Cabinet Lighting, Breakfast Room Open to Kitchen & Great Room, Master Bedroom w/Pocket Door Laundry Area & Motion Sensored Light, Secondary Bedrooms w/Laminate Plank Flooring & Closet Shelving, Completely Remodeled Full Bath, Tons of Attic Storage w/Easy To Use Telescoping Pull Down Ladder, Huge Paver Patio Area w/Fire Pit, Solar Powered Storage Shed w/Workbench, 6x24 Raised Garden Bed w/Premium Soil, Fully Fenced Private Backyard w/Double Gate, Excellent Location Close to Shopping, Restaurants, w/Award Winning Schools. $300 per pet per year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 Cabarrus Avenue have any available units?
422 Cabarrus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 422 Cabarrus Avenue have?
Some of 422 Cabarrus Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 Cabarrus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
422 Cabarrus Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 Cabarrus Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 422 Cabarrus Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 422 Cabarrus Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 422 Cabarrus Avenue offers parking.
Does 422 Cabarrus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 422 Cabarrus Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 Cabarrus Avenue have a pool?
No, 422 Cabarrus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 422 Cabarrus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 422 Cabarrus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 422 Cabarrus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 422 Cabarrus Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave
Mooresville, NC 28117
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms
Mooresville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMooresville Apartments with Pool
Mooresville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College