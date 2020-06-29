All apartments in Mooresville
378 Almora Loop
Last updated March 6 2020 at 12:26 AM

378 Almora Loop

378 Almora Loop · No Longer Available
Location

378 Almora Loop, Mooresville, NC 28115
Curtis Pond

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Highly sought after Melrose 3 plan w/full basement in Curtis Pond! Upgrades galore include custom moulding throughout, upgraded lighting throughout, 2 story foyer leads to the lovely dining room w/upgraded chandelier, upgraded kitchen w/granite/tile backsplash, KitchenAid stainless appliances, double oven/convection/gas, lg. family room w/10' ceilings, fireplace & custom drapes. Keeping room off kitchen w/fireplace. Huge sunroom could be additional living area, eating area, playroom or more. Hardwood on most of main & upstairs hallway. Upstairs has Mstr. Suite w/sitting room, WI closet, large bathroom w/tub, 3 additional oversized bedrooms & huge linen closet. The unfinished basement offers tons of storage, space for a gym, etc. Levolor blinds throughout, designer paint & new carpet. The home backs to open space w/lush trees. Professionally landscaped front yard! Close to shopping, dining & entertainment. Easy access to I-85 & I-77. Do Not Disturb Tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 378 Almora Loop have any available units?
378 Almora Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 378 Almora Loop have?
Some of 378 Almora Loop's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 378 Almora Loop currently offering any rent specials?
378 Almora Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 378 Almora Loop pet-friendly?
No, 378 Almora Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 378 Almora Loop offer parking?
Yes, 378 Almora Loop offers parking.
Does 378 Almora Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 378 Almora Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 378 Almora Loop have a pool?
No, 378 Almora Loop does not have a pool.
Does 378 Almora Loop have accessible units?
No, 378 Almora Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 378 Almora Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 378 Almora Loop has units with dishwashers.
