378 Almora Loop

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking

Highly sought after Melrose 3 plan w/full basement in Curtis Pond! Upgrades galore include custom moulding throughout, upgraded lighting throughout, 2 story foyer leads to the lovely dining room w/upgraded chandelier, upgraded kitchen w/granite/tile backsplash, KitchenAid stainless appliances, double oven/convection/gas, lg. family room w/10' ceilings, fireplace & custom drapes. Keeping room off kitchen w/fireplace. Huge sunroom could be additional living area, eating area, playroom or more. Hardwood on most of main & upstairs hallway. Upstairs has Mstr. Suite w/sitting room, WI closet, large bathroom w/tub, 3 additional oversized bedrooms & huge linen closet. The unfinished basement offers tons of storage, space for a gym, etc. Levolor blinds throughout, designer paint & new carpet. The home backs to open space w/lush trees. Professionally landscaped front yard! Close to shopping, dining & entertainment. Easy access to I-85 & I-77. Do Not Disturb Tenant.