378 Almora Loop

Highly sought after Melrose 3 plan w/full basement in Curtis Pond! Upgrades galore include custom moulding throughout, upgraded lighting throughout, 2 story foyer leads to the lovely dining room w/upgraded chandelier, upgraded kitchen w/granite/tile backsplash, KitchenAid stainless appliances, double oven/convection/gas, lg. family room w/10' ceilings, fireplace & custom drapes. Keeping room off kitchen w/fireplace. Huge sunroom could be additional living area, eating area, playroom or more. Hardwood on most of main & upstairs hallway. Upstairs has Mstr. Suite w/sitting room, WI closet, large bathroom w/tub, 3 additional oversized bedrooms & huge linen closet. The unfinished basement offers tons of storage, space for a gym, etc. Levolor blinds throughout, designer paint & new carpet. The home backs to open space w/lush trees. Professionally landscaped front yard! Close to shopping, dining & entertainment. Easy access to I-85 & I-77. Do Not Disturb Tenant.