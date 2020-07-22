Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 338 Culp Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
338 Culp Street
Last updated December 20 2019 at 4:49 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
338 Culp Street
338 Culp Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Location
338 Culp Street, Mooresville, NC 28115
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in downtown Mooresville. Updated and neutral. Water, sewer and trash included! Nice side covered porch and private driveway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 338 Culp Street have any available units?
338 Culp Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mooresville, NC
.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mooresville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 338 Culp Street have?
Some of 338 Culp Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 338 Culp Street currently offering any rent specials?
338 Culp Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 Culp Street pet-friendly?
No, 338 Culp Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mooresville
.
Does 338 Culp Street offer parking?
Yes, 338 Culp Street offers parking.
Does 338 Culp Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 338 Culp Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 Culp Street have a pool?
No, 338 Culp Street does not have a pool.
Does 338 Culp Street have accessible units?
No, 338 Culp Street does not have accessible units.
Does 338 Culp Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 338 Culp Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave
Mooresville, NC 28117
Braxton at Lake Norman
118 Plantation Creek Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Similar Pages
Mooresville 1 Bedroom Apartments
Mooresville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Mooresville Apartments with Balconies
Mooresville Dog Friendly Apartments
Mooresville Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Gastonia, NC
Huntersville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Statesville, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Davidson, NC
Lake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NC
Waxhaw, NC
Tega Cay, SC
Pineville, NC
Clover, SC
Rural Hall, NC
Denver, NC
Albemarle, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
York Technical College
Catawba College
Catawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College
Davidson College