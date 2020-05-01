All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 335 Messick Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
335 Messick Avenue
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:28 PM

335 Messick Avenue

335 Messick Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

335 Messick Avenue, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Great 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath in Mooresville Graded Schools. Freshly painted and vinyl plank flooring in Living Room and upstairs hall. This property won't last long! Water, sewer, trash and lawn care included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 Messick Avenue have any available units?
335 Messick Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
Is 335 Messick Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
335 Messick Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 Messick Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 335 Messick Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 335 Messick Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 335 Messick Avenue offers parking.
Does 335 Messick Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 Messick Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 Messick Avenue have a pool?
No, 335 Messick Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 335 Messick Avenue have accessible units?
No, 335 Messick Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 335 Messick Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 335 Messick Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 335 Messick Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 335 Messick Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave
Mooresville, NC 28117
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd
Mooresville, NC 28117
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms
Mooresville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMooresville Apartments with Pool
Mooresville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College