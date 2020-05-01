335 Messick Avenue

Great 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath in Mooresville Graded Schools. Freshly painted and vinyl plank flooring in Living Room and upstairs hall. This property won't last long! Water, sewer, trash and lawn care included!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
