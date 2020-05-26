Rent Calculator
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
281 Indian Paint Brush Drive
Last updated December 17 2019 at 7:25 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
281 Indian Paint Brush Drive
281 Indian Paintbrush Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
281 Indian Paintbrush Drive, Mooresville, NC 28115
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come see this beautiful home! PETS OK ALL DOGS OK! $300 PER PET PER YEAR!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
300
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 281 Indian Paint Brush Drive have any available units?
281 Indian Paint Brush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mooresville, NC
.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mooresville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 281 Indian Paint Brush Drive have?
Some of 281 Indian Paint Brush Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 281 Indian Paint Brush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
281 Indian Paint Brush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 281 Indian Paint Brush Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 281 Indian Paint Brush Drive is pet friendly.
Does 281 Indian Paint Brush Drive offer parking?
Yes, 281 Indian Paint Brush Drive offers parking.
Does 281 Indian Paint Brush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 281 Indian Paint Brush Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 281 Indian Paint Brush Drive have a pool?
No, 281 Indian Paint Brush Drive does not have a pool.
Does 281 Indian Paint Brush Drive have accessible units?
No, 281 Indian Paint Brush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 281 Indian Paint Brush Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 281 Indian Paint Brush Drive has units with dishwashers.
