All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 271 Flanders Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
271 Flanders Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

271 Flanders Drive

271 Flanders Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

271 Flanders Drive, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 271 Flanders Drive have any available units?
271 Flanders Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
Is 271 Flanders Drive currently offering any rent specials?
271 Flanders Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 271 Flanders Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 271 Flanders Drive is pet friendly.
Does 271 Flanders Drive offer parking?
No, 271 Flanders Drive does not offer parking.
Does 271 Flanders Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 271 Flanders Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 271 Flanders Drive have a pool?
No, 271 Flanders Drive does not have a pool.
Does 271 Flanders Drive have accessible units?
No, 271 Flanders Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 271 Flanders Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 271 Flanders Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 271 Flanders Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 271 Flanders Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd
Mooresville, NC 28117
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms
Mooresville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMooresville Apartments with Pool
Mooresville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College