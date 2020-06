Amenities

Desirable 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of downtown Mooresville. This ground floor unit boasts hardwood floors, an eat in kitchen and a full bath complete with tub/shower combo. A private deck provides extra space for three seasons. Unit has electric heat. Water is included.



No pets. Non smoking only. No Section 8 vouchers accepted.

Apply online at forterei.com. There is a $30 application fee.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.