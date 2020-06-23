All apartments in Mooresville
Last updated December 18 2019 at 4:42 AM

232 Mc Lelland Ave - 1

232 W McLelland Ave · No Longer Available
Location

232 W McLelland Ave, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Desirable 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of downtown Mooresville. This first floor unit boasts hardwood floors, an eat in kitchen and a full bath complete with tub/shower combo. A private deck provides extra space for three seasons. Unit has electric heat. Water is included. Coin operated laundry in the basement is available to tenants.

No pets. Non smoking only. No Section 8 vouchers accepted. Jump ahead of others - Apply online at forterei.com. There is a $30 application fee.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Mc Lelland Ave - 1 have any available units?
232 Mc Lelland Ave - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
Is 232 Mc Lelland Ave - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
232 Mc Lelland Ave - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Mc Lelland Ave - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 232 Mc Lelland Ave - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 232 Mc Lelland Ave - 1 offer parking?
No, 232 Mc Lelland Ave - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 232 Mc Lelland Ave - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 Mc Lelland Ave - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Mc Lelland Ave - 1 have a pool?
No, 232 Mc Lelland Ave - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 232 Mc Lelland Ave - 1 have accessible units?
No, 232 Mc Lelland Ave - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Mc Lelland Ave - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 Mc Lelland Ave - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 232 Mc Lelland Ave - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 232 Mc Lelland Ave - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
