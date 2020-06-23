232 Mc Lelland Ave - 1

Amenities

Desirable 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of downtown Mooresville. This first floor unit boasts hardwood floors, an eat in kitchen and a full bath complete with tub/shower combo. A private deck provides extra space for three seasons. Unit has electric heat. Water is included. Coin operated laundry in the basement is available to tenants.



No pets. Non smoking only. No Section 8 vouchers accepted. Jump ahead of others - Apply online at forterei.com. There is a $30 application fee.

Contact us to schedule a showing.