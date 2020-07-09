All apartments in Mooresville
Mooresville, NC
232 East Statesville Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 1:20 AM

232 East Statesville Avenue

232 East Statesville Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

232 East Statesville Avenue, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 bedroom/1 bath bungalow in the heart of downtown Mooresville. Great Location and newly renovated with new appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 East Statesville Avenue have any available units?
232 East Statesville Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
Is 232 East Statesville Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
232 East Statesville Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 East Statesville Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 232 East Statesville Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 232 East Statesville Avenue offer parking?
No, 232 East Statesville Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 232 East Statesville Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 East Statesville Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 East Statesville Avenue have a pool?
No, 232 East Statesville Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 232 East Statesville Avenue have accessible units?
No, 232 East Statesville Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 232 East Statesville Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 East Statesville Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 232 East Statesville Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 232 East Statesville Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

