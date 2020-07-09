Rent Calculator
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
232 East Statesville Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 1:20 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
232 East Statesville Avenue
232 East Statesville Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
232 East Statesville Avenue, Mooresville, NC 28115
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 bedroom/1 bath bungalow in the heart of downtown Mooresville. Great Location and newly renovated with new appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 232 East Statesville Avenue have any available units?
232 East Statesville Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mooresville, NC
.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mooresville Rent Report
.
Is 232 East Statesville Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
232 East Statesville Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 East Statesville Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 232 East Statesville Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mooresville
.
Does 232 East Statesville Avenue offer parking?
No, 232 East Statesville Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 232 East Statesville Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 East Statesville Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 East Statesville Avenue have a pool?
No, 232 East Statesville Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 232 East Statesville Avenue have accessible units?
No, 232 East Statesville Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 232 East Statesville Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 East Statesville Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 232 East Statesville Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 232 East Statesville Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
