Mooresville, NC
229 Bell Street
Last updated August 2 2019 at 3:40 AM

229 Bell Street

229 Bell Street · No Longer Available
Location

229 Bell Street, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute 2 bedroom cottage 4 blocks from downtown Mooresville. Remodeled Kitchen and very nice sized bedrooms. Large private yard on very quiet street. No pets of any kind and application necessary before showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

