229 Bell Street

Cute 2 bedroom cottage 4 blocks from downtown Mooresville. Remodeled Kitchen and very nice sized bedrooms. Large private yard on very quiet street. No pets of any kind and application necessary before showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
