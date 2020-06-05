All apartments in Mooresville
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:42 AM

209 Aztec Circle

209 Aztec Circle · No Longer Available
Location

209 Aztec Circle, Mooresville, NC 28117

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained duplex. Hardwoods, granite, stainless steel, master bedroom on the main level. This rental includes washer, dryer, refrigerator and exterior maintenance. Convenient to I77, shopping and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Aztec Circle have any available units?
209 Aztec Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 Aztec Circle have?
Some of 209 Aztec Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Aztec Circle currently offering any rent specials?
209 Aztec Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Aztec Circle pet-friendly?
No, 209 Aztec Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 209 Aztec Circle offer parking?
Yes, 209 Aztec Circle offers parking.
Does 209 Aztec Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 209 Aztec Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Aztec Circle have a pool?
No, 209 Aztec Circle does not have a pool.
Does 209 Aztec Circle have accessible units?
No, 209 Aztec Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Aztec Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 Aztec Circle has units with dishwashers.

