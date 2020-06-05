Well maintained duplex. Hardwoods, granite, stainless steel, master bedroom on the main level. This rental includes washer, dryer, refrigerator and exterior maintenance. Convenient to I77, shopping and schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 209 Aztec Circle have any available units?
209 Aztec Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.