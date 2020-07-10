All apartments in Mooresville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

195 Piedmont Pointe Dr Unit: 1309

195 Piedmont Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

195 Piedmont Pointe Drive, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
extra storage
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Amenities:

Air Conditioning
All Electric Kitchen
Cable Ready
Carpeted Floors
Central Air/Heating
Disability Access
Dishwasher
Extra Storage
Mini Blinds
Pantry
Private Balconies and Patios
Refrigerator
Spacious Closets
W/D Connections

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 Piedmont Pointe Dr Unit: 1309 have any available units?
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr Unit: 1309 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 195 Piedmont Pointe Dr Unit: 1309 have?
Some of 195 Piedmont Pointe Dr Unit: 1309's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 195 Piedmont Pointe Dr Unit: 1309 currently offering any rent specials?
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr Unit: 1309 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 Piedmont Pointe Dr Unit: 1309 pet-friendly?
No, 195 Piedmont Pointe Dr Unit: 1309 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 195 Piedmont Pointe Dr Unit: 1309 offer parking?
Yes, 195 Piedmont Pointe Dr Unit: 1309 offers parking.
Does 195 Piedmont Pointe Dr Unit: 1309 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 195 Piedmont Pointe Dr Unit: 1309 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 Piedmont Pointe Dr Unit: 1309 have a pool?
No, 195 Piedmont Pointe Dr Unit: 1309 does not have a pool.
Does 195 Piedmont Pointe Dr Unit: 1309 have accessible units?
Yes, 195 Piedmont Pointe Dr Unit: 1309 has accessible units.
Does 195 Piedmont Pointe Dr Unit: 1309 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 195 Piedmont Pointe Dr Unit: 1309 has units with dishwashers.

