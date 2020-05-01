Rent Calculator
191 Singleton Road
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM
1 of 10
191 Singleton Road
191 Singleton Road
No Longer Available
Location
191 Singleton Road, Mooresville, NC 28117
Morrison Plantation
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
All brick townhome in convenient Morrison Plantation. This residence offers 2 bedrooms with private baths and walk-in closets. Fenced patio offers privacy for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 191 Singleton Road have any available units?
191 Singleton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mooresville, NC
.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mooresville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 191 Singleton Road have?
Some of 191 Singleton Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 191 Singleton Road currently offering any rent specials?
191 Singleton Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 191 Singleton Road pet-friendly?
No, 191 Singleton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mooresville
.
Does 191 Singleton Road offer parking?
Yes, 191 Singleton Road does offer parking.
Does 191 Singleton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 191 Singleton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 191 Singleton Road have a pool?
No, 191 Singleton Road does not have a pool.
Does 191 Singleton Road have accessible units?
No, 191 Singleton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 191 Singleton Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 191 Singleton Road has units with dishwashers.
