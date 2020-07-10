Upcoming rental located conveniently close to local shops and restaurants. All one level with no steps. High ceilings in the Great Room & Dining Area. Pull up a stool to the Breakfast Bar in Kitchen. Master Suite and Hall bathrooms have Garden Tubs with Shower. Nice size bedrooms & closets. Walk-in Laundry Room! The neighborhood has a Soccer field & Basketball 1/2 court. All of our rentals are non-smoking!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 187 Brantley Place Drive have any available units?
187 Brantley Place Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.