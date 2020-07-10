187 Brantley Place Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking ceiling fan basketball court bathtub

Upcoming rental located conveniently close to local shops and restaurants. All one level with no steps. High ceilings in the Great Room & Dining Area. Pull up a stool to the Breakfast Bar in Kitchen. Master Suite and Hall bathrooms have Garden Tubs with Shower. Nice size bedrooms & closets. Walk-in Laundry Room! The neighborhood has a Soccer field & Basketball 1/2 court. All of our rentals are non-smoking!