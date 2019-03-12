Sign Up
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:53 AM
165 Springwood Lane
Location
165 Springwood Lane, Mooresville, NC 28117
Oak Tree
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
1541SF 3BR 2.5BA - 75 lb weight limit for dogs, 2 Car Garage
(RLNE5738536)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 165 Springwood Lane have any available units?
165 Springwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mooresville, NC
.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mooresville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 165 Springwood Lane have?
Some of 165 Springwood Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 165 Springwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
165 Springwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Springwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 165 Springwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 165 Springwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 165 Springwood Lane offers parking.
Does 165 Springwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 165 Springwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Springwood Lane have a pool?
No, 165 Springwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 165 Springwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 165 Springwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Springwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 165 Springwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
