All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 154 Portstown Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
154 Portstown Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

154 Portstown Way

154 Portestown Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

154 Portestown Way, Mooresville, NC 28117

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 Portstown Way have any available units?
154 Portstown Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 154 Portstown Way have?
Some of 154 Portstown Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 Portstown Way currently offering any rent specials?
154 Portstown Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 Portstown Way pet-friendly?
No, 154 Portstown Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 154 Portstown Way offer parking?
No, 154 Portstown Way does not offer parking.
Does 154 Portstown Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 154 Portstown Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 Portstown Way have a pool?
No, 154 Portstown Way does not have a pool.
Does 154 Portstown Way have accessible units?
No, 154 Portstown Way does not have accessible units.
Does 154 Portstown Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 154 Portstown Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave
Mooresville, NC 28117
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd
Mooresville, NC 28117
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms
Mooresville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMooresville Apartments with Pool
Mooresville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College