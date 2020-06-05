Rent Calculator
154 Portstown Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
154 Portstown Way
154 Portestown Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
154 Portestown Way, Mooresville, NC 28117
Amenities
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 154 Portstown Way have any available units?
154 Portstown Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
Mooresville, NC
.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
Mooresville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 154 Portstown Way have?
Some of 154 Portstown Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan.
Amenities section
.
Is 154 Portstown Way currently offering any rent specials?
154 Portstown Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 Portstown Way pet-friendly?
No, 154 Portstown Way is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Mooresville
.
Does 154 Portstown Way offer parking?
No, 154 Portstown Way does not offer parking.
Does 154 Portstown Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 154 Portstown Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 Portstown Way have a pool?
No, 154 Portstown Way does not have a pool.
Does 154 Portstown Way have accessible units?
No, 154 Portstown Way does not have accessible units.
Does 154 Portstown Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 154 Portstown Way has units with dishwashers.
