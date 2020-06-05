All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 154 Pleasant Grove Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
154 Pleasant Grove Lane
Last updated March 5 2020 at 5:03 AM

154 Pleasant Grove Lane

154 Pleasant Grove Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

154 Pleasant Grove Lane, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate home in desirable Linwood Farms. Open floor plan. Clubhouse, pool and Rec area. Very comfortable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 Pleasant Grove Lane have any available units?
154 Pleasant Grove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
Is 154 Pleasant Grove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
154 Pleasant Grove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 Pleasant Grove Lane pet-friendly?
No, 154 Pleasant Grove Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 154 Pleasant Grove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 154 Pleasant Grove Lane offers parking.
Does 154 Pleasant Grove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 154 Pleasant Grove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 Pleasant Grove Lane have a pool?
Yes, 154 Pleasant Grove Lane has a pool.
Does 154 Pleasant Grove Lane have accessible units?
No, 154 Pleasant Grove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 154 Pleasant Grove Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 154 Pleasant Grove Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 154 Pleasant Grove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 154 Pleasant Grove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd
Mooresville, NC 28117
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms
Mooresville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMooresville Apartments with Pool
Mooresville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College