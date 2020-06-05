Rent Calculator
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
154 Pleasant Grove Lane
Last updated March 5 2020 at 5:03 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
154 Pleasant Grove Lane
154 Pleasant Grove Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
154 Pleasant Grove Lane, Mooresville, NC 28115
Amenities
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate home in desirable Linwood Farms. Open floor plan. Clubhouse, pool and Rec area. Very comfortable.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 154 Pleasant Grove Lane have any available units?
154 Pleasant Grove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mooresville, NC
.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mooresville Rent Report
.
Is 154 Pleasant Grove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
154 Pleasant Grove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 Pleasant Grove Lane pet-friendly?
No, 154 Pleasant Grove Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mooresville
.
Does 154 Pleasant Grove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 154 Pleasant Grove Lane offers parking.
Does 154 Pleasant Grove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 154 Pleasant Grove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 Pleasant Grove Lane have a pool?
Yes, 154 Pleasant Grove Lane has a pool.
Does 154 Pleasant Grove Lane have accessible units?
No, 154 Pleasant Grove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 154 Pleasant Grove Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 154 Pleasant Grove Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 154 Pleasant Grove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 154 Pleasant Grove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
