Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
152 Singleton Road
Last updated May 1 2020 at 5:35 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
152 Singleton Road
152 Singleton Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
152 Singleton Road, Mooresville, NC 28117
Morrison Plantation
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available May 5th. 2 bed/2.5bath townhouse. Corner unit with windows and privacy. Pets are conditional to 35lbs and under. Owner will pay monthly HOA fees.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
250
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 152 Singleton Road have any available units?
152 Singleton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mooresville, NC
.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mooresville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 152 Singleton Road have?
Some of 152 Singleton Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 152 Singleton Road currently offering any rent specials?
152 Singleton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 Singleton Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 152 Singleton Road is pet friendly.
Does 152 Singleton Road offer parking?
Yes, 152 Singleton Road offers parking.
Does 152 Singleton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 152 Singleton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 Singleton Road have a pool?
No, 152 Singleton Road does not have a pool.
Does 152 Singleton Road have accessible units?
No, 152 Singleton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 152 Singleton Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 152 Singleton Road has units with dishwashers.
