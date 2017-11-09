All apartments in Mooresville
Mooresville, NC
150 Landings Drive
Last updated May 6 2020 at 1:22 AM

150 Landings Drive

150 Landings Drive · No Longer Available
Location

150 Landings Drive, Mooresville, NC 28117

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Call community directly at (704) 997-2590, mention MLS as lead source to receive special if any. A pristine waterfront view of Lake Norman welcomes you to our luxury apartments at LangTree Lake Norman Apartments. An atmosphere appointed with luxury and comfort, where exceptional finishes and sleek fixtures outline each unique and spacious home.  Apartments feature granite countertops, cherry cabinets and lake views in select apartments. Amenities include a lakeside salt water pool and 1,700 sq ft Health Club. Prices and availability subject to change visit community website for more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Landings Drive have any available units?
150 Landings Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 Landings Drive have?
Some of 150 Landings Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Landings Drive currently offering any rent specials?
150 Landings Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Landings Drive pet-friendly?
No, 150 Landings Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 150 Landings Drive offer parking?
Yes, 150 Landings Drive does offer parking.
Does 150 Landings Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 150 Landings Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Landings Drive have a pool?
Yes, 150 Landings Drive has a pool.
Does 150 Landings Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 150 Landings Drive has accessible units.
Does 150 Landings Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 Landings Drive has units with dishwashers.
