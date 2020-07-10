2 bedroom 1 bath home located conveniently between Mooresville & Davidson. Home features a functional floor plan, large living room, spacious kitchen, & shower/tub combo. Large Detached 16x27 garage. This one will not last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1488 Mecklenburg Highway have any available units?
1488 Mecklenburg Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.