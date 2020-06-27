142 N Cromwell Drive

Amenities
Brand New Construction! Be the first to live in this Beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath home w/ an open loft (bonus room) and 2 car garage w/ openers! The "Pinehurst A" plan is a spacious, open concept home with large den w/ gas fireplace, formal dining room w/ custom trim accents and large, eat in kitchen w/ SS appliances featuring a gas range, dw, disp, refrigerator and built in microwave.
White custom cabinetry, tile backsplash accents and center island work station! Large Mstr Bedroom w/ ensuite featuring a separate shower and soaking tub. Laundry w/ hookups conveniently located upstairs. Swim Community! Super convenient to shopping and downtown Mooresville!
Must See!!!