Mooresville, NC
142 N Cromwell Drive
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:01 AM

142 N Cromwell Drive

142 N Cromwell Dr · No Longer Available
Mooresville
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

142 N Cromwell Dr, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Brand New Construction! Be the first to live in this Beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath home w/ an open loft (bonus room) and 2 car garage w/ openers! The "Pinehurst A" plan is a spacious, open concept home with large den w/ gas fireplace, formal dining room w/ custom trim accents and large, eat in kitchen w/ SS appliances featuring a gas range, dw, disp, refrigerator and built in microwave.
White custom cabinetry, tile backsplash accents and center island work station! Large Mstr Bedroom w/ ensuite featuring a separate shower and soaking tub. Laundry w/ hookups conveniently located upstairs. Swim Community! Super convenient to shopping and downtown Mooresville!
Must See!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 N Cromwell Drive have any available units?
142 N Cromwell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 142 N Cromwell Drive have?
Some of 142 N Cromwell Drive's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 N Cromwell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
142 N Cromwell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 N Cromwell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 142 N Cromwell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 142 N Cromwell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 142 N Cromwell Drive offers parking.
Does 142 N Cromwell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 N Cromwell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 N Cromwell Drive have a pool?
Yes, 142 N Cromwell Drive has a pool.
Does 142 N Cromwell Drive have accessible units?
No, 142 N Cromwell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 142 N Cromwell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 142 N Cromwell Drive has units with dishwashers.
