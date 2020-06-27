142 N Cromwell Drive

Amenities

dishwasher new construction garage pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

Brand New Construction! Be the first to live in this Beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath home w/ an open loft (bonus room) and 2 car garage w/ openers! The "Pinehurst A" plan is a spacious, open concept home with large den w/ gas fireplace, formal dining room w/ custom trim accents and large, eat in kitchen w/ SS appliances featuring a gas range, dw, disp, refrigerator and built in microwave.

White custom cabinetry, tile backsplash accents and center island work station! Large Mstr Bedroom w/ ensuite featuring a separate shower and soaking tub. Laundry w/ hookups conveniently located upstairs. Swim Community! Super convenient to shopping and downtown Mooresville!

Must See!!!