Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:29 PM

142 Green Dragon Court

142 Green Dragon Court · (704) 662-6049
Location

142 Green Dragon Court, Mooresville, NC 28115

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1108 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Well maintained RANCH home in downtown Mooresville For Rent! Freshly painted interior, new carpet in bedrooms, new laminate floor in Great Room, new granite counters in Kitchen, newer stainless appliances and newer light fixtures! Floor Plan has vaulted Great Room with gas log fireplace and a Dining area with tile flooring that is open to Kitchen with Breakfast Bar. The Master Bedroom has a walk-in closet and there are 2 additional Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bath. The Laundry Closet is located in the 2nd Full Bathroom. You will enjoy the Front Covered Porch, rear Patio, Fenced Yard and a Storage Shed. This home sits on one of the largest lots in Cedarcroft and is located on a cul-de-sac. The neighborhood is within biking distance to downtown Mooresville. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 40-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 Green Dragon Court have any available units?
142 Green Dragon Court has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 142 Green Dragon Court have?
Some of 142 Green Dragon Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 Green Dragon Court currently offering any rent specials?
142 Green Dragon Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 Green Dragon Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 142 Green Dragon Court is pet friendly.
Does 142 Green Dragon Court offer parking?
Yes, 142 Green Dragon Court does offer parking.
Does 142 Green Dragon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 Green Dragon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 Green Dragon Court have a pool?
No, 142 Green Dragon Court does not have a pool.
Does 142 Green Dragon Court have accessible units?
No, 142 Green Dragon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 142 Green Dragon Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 142 Green Dragon Court has units with dishwashers.
