142 Green Dragon Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Well maintained RANCH home in downtown Mooresville For Rent! Freshly painted interior, new carpet in bedrooms, new laminate floor in Great Room, new granite counters in Kitchen, newer stainless appliances and newer light fixtures! Floor Plan has vaulted Great Room with gas log fireplace and a Dining area with tile flooring that is open to Kitchen with Breakfast Bar. The Master Bedroom has a walk-in closet and there are 2 additional Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bath. The Laundry Closet is located in the 2nd Full Bathroom. You will enjoy the Front Covered Porch, rear Patio, Fenced Yard and a Storage Shed. This home sits on one of the largest lots in Cedarcroft and is located on a cul-de-sac. The neighborhood is within biking distance to downtown Mooresville. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 40-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!