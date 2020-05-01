Rent Calculator
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
142 Blossom Ridge Drive
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
142 Blossom Ridge Drive
142 Blossom Ridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
142 Blossom Ridge Drive, Mooresville, NC 28117
Amenities
pet friendly
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ranch with walk out basement in Byers Creek -
(RLNE4792815)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 142 Blossom Ridge Drive have any available units?
142 Blossom Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mooresville, NC
.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mooresville Rent Report
.
Is 142 Blossom Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
142 Blossom Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 Blossom Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 142 Blossom Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 142 Blossom Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 142 Blossom Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 142 Blossom Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 Blossom Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 Blossom Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 142 Blossom Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 142 Blossom Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 142 Blossom Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 142 Blossom Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 142 Blossom Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 142 Blossom Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 142 Blossom Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
