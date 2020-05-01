Rent Calculator
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
141 Walmsley Place
Last updated August 22 2019 at 4:25 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
141 Walmsley Place
141 Walmsley Pl
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
141 Walmsley Pl, Mooresville, NC 28117
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Ranch home in highly sought after Winslow Bay. Neutral colors. Ready for occupancy.
Community Pool & Tennis Courts.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 141 Walmsley Place have any available units?
141 Walmsley Place doesn't have any available units at this time.
Mooresville, NC
.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mooresville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 141 Walmsley Place have?
Some of 141 Walmsley Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 141 Walmsley Place currently offering any rent specials?
141 Walmsley Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Walmsley Place pet-friendly?
No, 141 Walmsley Place is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Mooresville
.
Does 141 Walmsley Place offer parking?
Yes, 141 Walmsley Place offers parking.
Does 141 Walmsley Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 Walmsley Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Walmsley Place have a pool?
Yes, 141 Walmsley Place has a pool.
Does 141 Walmsley Place have accessible units?
No, 141 Walmsley Place does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Walmsley Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 141 Walmsley Place does not have units with dishwashers.
