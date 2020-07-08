Rent Calculator
Mooresville, NC
/
141 Delargy Circle
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
141 Delargy Circle
141 Delargy Cir
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Mooresville
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
141 Delargy Cir, Mooresville, NC 28117
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
ice maker
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Great 3 bedroom 2.5 bath (master on main) END UNIT. The Neighborhood has a community pool and walking trails and is conveniently located near I-77, Shopping and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 141 Delargy Circle have any available units?
141 Delargy Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mooresville, NC
.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mooresville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 141 Delargy Circle have?
Some of 141 Delargy Circle's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 141 Delargy Circle currently offering any rent specials?
141 Delargy Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Delargy Circle pet-friendly?
No, 141 Delargy Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mooresville
.
Does 141 Delargy Circle offer parking?
No, 141 Delargy Circle does not offer parking.
Does 141 Delargy Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 Delargy Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Delargy Circle have a pool?
Yes, 141 Delargy Circle has a pool.
Does 141 Delargy Circle have accessible units?
No, 141 Delargy Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Delargy Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 Delargy Circle has units with dishwashers.
