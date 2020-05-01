All apartments in Mooresville
Last updated July 20 2019 at 3:06 AM

138 Meadow Lilly Court

Location

138 Meadow Lilly Ct, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch in great, quiet neighborhood. Great cul-de-sac location. Close to all the amenities downtown Mooresville has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 138 Meadow Lilly Court have any available units?
138 Meadow Lilly Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 138 Meadow Lilly Court have?
Some of 138 Meadow Lilly Court's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 Meadow Lilly Court currently offering any rent specials?
138 Meadow Lilly Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 Meadow Lilly Court pet-friendly?
No, 138 Meadow Lilly Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 138 Meadow Lilly Court offer parking?
Yes, 138 Meadow Lilly Court offers parking.
Does 138 Meadow Lilly Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 Meadow Lilly Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 Meadow Lilly Court have a pool?
No, 138 Meadow Lilly Court does not have a pool.
Does 138 Meadow Lilly Court have accessible units?
No, 138 Meadow Lilly Court does not have accessible units.
Does 138 Meadow Lilly Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 138 Meadow Lilly Court has units with dishwashers.

