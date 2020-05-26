Gorgeous! 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath home in the popular Stafford at Langtree subdivision. Beautiful Kitchen with Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Includes washer and dryer. 2 car garage. Available now just in time for spring.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 135 Tetcott Street have any available units?
135 Tetcott Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.