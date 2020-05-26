135 Tetcott Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous! 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath home in the popular Stafford at Langtree subdivision. Beautiful Kitchen with Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Includes washer and dryer. 2 car garage. Available now just in time for spring.