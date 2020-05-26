All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 135 Tetcott Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
135 Tetcott Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

135 Tetcott Street

135 Tetcott St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

135 Tetcott St, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous! 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath home in the popular Stafford at Langtree subdivision. Beautiful Kitchen with Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Includes washer and dryer. 2 car garage. Available now just in time for spring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Tetcott Street have any available units?
135 Tetcott Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 Tetcott Street have?
Some of 135 Tetcott Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Tetcott Street currently offering any rent specials?
135 Tetcott Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Tetcott Street pet-friendly?
No, 135 Tetcott Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 135 Tetcott Street offer parking?
Yes, 135 Tetcott Street offers parking.
Does 135 Tetcott Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 135 Tetcott Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Tetcott Street have a pool?
No, 135 Tetcott Street does not have a pool.
Does 135 Tetcott Street have accessible units?
No, 135 Tetcott Street does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Tetcott Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 Tetcott Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave
Mooresville, NC 28117
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd
Mooresville, NC 28117
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms
Mooresville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMooresville Apartments with Pool
Mooresville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College