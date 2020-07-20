Rent Calculator
Last updated July 1 2019 at 11:04 PM
135 Meadow Lilly Court
135 Meadow Lilly Ct
·
No Longer Available
Location
135 Meadow Lilly Ct, Mooresville, NC 28115
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Cute ranch home in Mooresville Graded School District. Large Cul-de-Sac lot. Vaulted ceiling in living which also has a gas log fireplace. Washer and dryer included as/is for convenience.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 135 Meadow Lilly Court have any available units?
135 Meadow Lilly Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mooresville, NC
.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mooresville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 135 Meadow Lilly Court have?
Some of 135 Meadow Lilly Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 135 Meadow Lilly Court currently offering any rent specials?
135 Meadow Lilly Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Meadow Lilly Court pet-friendly?
No, 135 Meadow Lilly Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mooresville
.
Does 135 Meadow Lilly Court offer parking?
No, 135 Meadow Lilly Court does not offer parking.
Does 135 Meadow Lilly Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 135 Meadow Lilly Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Meadow Lilly Court have a pool?
No, 135 Meadow Lilly Court does not have a pool.
Does 135 Meadow Lilly Court have accessible units?
No, 135 Meadow Lilly Court does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Meadow Lilly Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 Meadow Lilly Court has units with dishwashers.
