All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 135 High Bluff Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
135 High Bluff Circle
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

135 High Bluff Circle

135 High Bluff Court · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

135 High Bluff Court, Mooresville, NC 28115

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 135 High Bluff Circle Mooresville NC · Avail. now

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1480 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,480 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full securi

(RLNE5695210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 High Bluff Circle have any available units?
135 High Bluff Circle has a unit available for $1,449 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
Is 135 High Bluff Circle currently offering any rent specials?
135 High Bluff Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 High Bluff Circle pet-friendly?
No, 135 High Bluff Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 135 High Bluff Circle offer parking?
No, 135 High Bluff Circle does not offer parking.
Does 135 High Bluff Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 High Bluff Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 High Bluff Circle have a pool?
Yes, 135 High Bluff Circle has a pool.
Does 135 High Bluff Circle have accessible units?
No, 135 High Bluff Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 135 High Bluff Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 High Bluff Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 135 High Bluff Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 High Bluff Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 135 High Bluff Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd
Mooresville, NC 28117
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms
Mooresville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMooresville Apartments with Pool
Mooresville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity