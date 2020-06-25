All apartments in Mooresville
134 Chere Helen Drive
Last updated April 18 2019 at 1:53 AM

134 Chere Helen Drive

134 Chere Helen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

134 Chere Helen Drive, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

walk in closets
fireplace
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 full bath home in a wonderful community. The living room include a gas fireplace. The master suite boasts a private bath and walk in closet. Fresh paint throughout and new carpet in the bedrooms. A storage shed provides extra storage.

Apply online at forterei.com $30 application fee per applicant. Non smoking only. No pets. No Section 8 Vouchers accepted.

Schedule viewing at Rently.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Chere Helen Drive have any available units?
134 Chere Helen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 134 Chere Helen Drive have?
Some of 134 Chere Helen Drive's amenities include walk in closets, fireplace, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Chere Helen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
134 Chere Helen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Chere Helen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 134 Chere Helen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 134 Chere Helen Drive offer parking?
No, 134 Chere Helen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 134 Chere Helen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 Chere Helen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Chere Helen Drive have a pool?
No, 134 Chere Helen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 134 Chere Helen Drive have accessible units?
No, 134 Chere Helen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Chere Helen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 Chere Helen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
