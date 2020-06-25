134 Chere Helen Drive

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 full bath home in a wonderful community. The living room include a gas fireplace. The master suite boasts a private bath and walk in closet. Fresh paint throughout and new carpet in the bedrooms. A storage shed provides extra storage.
Apply online at forterei.com $30 application fee per applicant. Non smoking only. No pets. No Section 8 Vouchers accepted.
Schedule viewing at Rently.com This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
