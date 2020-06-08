All apartments in Mooresville
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

133 Dovetail Drive

133 Dovetail Dr · No Longer Available
Location

133 Dovetail Dr, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Dovetail Drive have any available units?
133 Dovetail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
Is 133 Dovetail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
133 Dovetail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Dovetail Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 Dovetail Drive is pet friendly.
Does 133 Dovetail Drive offer parking?
No, 133 Dovetail Drive does not offer parking.
Does 133 Dovetail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 Dovetail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Dovetail Drive have a pool?
No, 133 Dovetail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 133 Dovetail Drive have accessible units?
No, 133 Dovetail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Dovetail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 Dovetail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 133 Dovetail Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 133 Dovetail Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
