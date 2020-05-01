Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 132 Cedarcroft Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
132 Cedarcroft Drive
Last updated February 19 2020 at 12:57 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
132 Cedarcroft Drive
132 Cedarcroft Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
132 Cedarcroft Drive, Mooresville, NC 28115
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Lockbox / Key, Showing Service, Sign.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 132 Cedarcroft Drive have any available units?
132 Cedarcroft Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mooresville, NC
.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mooresville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 132 Cedarcroft Drive have?
Some of 132 Cedarcroft Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 132 Cedarcroft Drive currently offering any rent specials?
132 Cedarcroft Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Cedarcroft Drive pet-friendly?
No, 132 Cedarcroft Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mooresville
.
Does 132 Cedarcroft Drive offer parking?
Yes, 132 Cedarcroft Drive offers parking.
Does 132 Cedarcroft Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 Cedarcroft Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Cedarcroft Drive have a pool?
No, 132 Cedarcroft Drive does not have a pool.
Does 132 Cedarcroft Drive have accessible units?
No, 132 Cedarcroft Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Cedarcroft Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 Cedarcroft Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave
Mooresville, NC 28117
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd
Mooresville, NC 28117
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Similar Pages
Mooresville 1 Bedrooms
Mooresville 2 Bedrooms
Mooresville 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Mooresville Apartments with Pool
Mooresville Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Davidson, NC
Clemmons, NC
Lake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NC
Tega Cay, SC
Pineville, NC
Clover, SC
Rural Hall, NC
Denver, NC
Thomasville, NC
Waxhaw, NC
Belmont, NC
Newton, NC
Kannapolis, NC
Weddington, NC
Ranlo, NC
Lewisville, NC
Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
York Technical College
Catawba College
Catawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College
Davidson College