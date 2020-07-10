All apartments in Mooresville
Location

130 Indian Paintbrush Drive, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home in cul-de-sac. Great location - close to downtown Mooresville

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 130 Indian Paint Brush Drive have any available units?
130 Indian Paint Brush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
Is 130 Indian Paint Brush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
130 Indian Paint Brush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Indian Paint Brush Drive pet-friendly?
No, 130 Indian Paint Brush Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 130 Indian Paint Brush Drive offer parking?
Yes, 130 Indian Paint Brush Drive offers parking.
Does 130 Indian Paint Brush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Indian Paint Brush Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Indian Paint Brush Drive have a pool?
No, 130 Indian Paint Brush Drive does not have a pool.
Does 130 Indian Paint Brush Drive have accessible units?
No, 130 Indian Paint Brush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Indian Paint Brush Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 Indian Paint Brush Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Indian Paint Brush Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Indian Paint Brush Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

