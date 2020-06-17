Rent Calculator
All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 129 Chere Helen Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
129 Chere Helen Drive
Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:46 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
129 Chere Helen Drive
129 Chere Helen Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
129 Chere Helen Drive, Mooresville, NC 28115
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NICE 3Br./2Ba. RANCH home in Mooresville Graded School District. Split floor plan & private backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 129 Chere Helen Drive have any available units?
129 Chere Helen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mooresville, NC
.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mooresville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 129 Chere Helen Drive have?
Some of 129 Chere Helen Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 129 Chere Helen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
129 Chere Helen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Chere Helen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 129 Chere Helen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mooresville
.
Does 129 Chere Helen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 129 Chere Helen Drive offers parking.
Does 129 Chere Helen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 Chere Helen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Chere Helen Drive have a pool?
No, 129 Chere Helen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 129 Chere Helen Drive have accessible units?
No, 129 Chere Helen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Chere Helen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 129 Chere Helen Drive has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
