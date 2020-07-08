128 E Plaza Drive

Amenities

parking business center

Unit Amenities Property Amenities business center parking

LAND LEASE!!!!Amazing Commercial Business Opportunity, Rare lot located on Highly traveled hwy 150/ Plaza drive. This lot is part of the Crossroads Business Center, In front of Aldi, There is a HOA established However they do not collect HOA dues, As per the Planning and Zoning department , This Lot has a total Impervious allotment of 13,098 square feet. That includes Building footprint, parking and any sidewalks. Zoned HB many uses under this heading.Seller is also willing to do a Land Lease, will consider Lease purchase and owner financing .