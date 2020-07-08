All apartments in Mooresville
128 E Plaza Drive
128 E Plaza Drive

128 E Plaza Dr · No Longer Available
Location

128 E Plaza Dr, Mooresville, NC 28117

Amenities

parking
business center
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
business center
parking
LAND LEASE!!!!Amazing Commercial Business Opportunity, Rare lot located on Highly traveled hwy 150/ Plaza drive. This lot is part of the Crossroads Business Center, In front of Aldi, There is a HOA established However they do not collect HOA dues, As per the Planning and Zoning department , This Lot has a total Impervious allotment of 13,098 square feet. That includes Building footprint, parking and any sidewalks. Zoned HB many uses under this heading.Seller is also willing to do a Land Lease, will consider Lease purchase and owner financing .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 E Plaza Drive have any available units?
128 E Plaza Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
Is 128 E Plaza Drive currently offering any rent specials?
128 E Plaza Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 E Plaza Drive pet-friendly?
No, 128 E Plaza Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 128 E Plaza Drive offer parking?
Yes, 128 E Plaza Drive offers parking.
Does 128 E Plaza Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 E Plaza Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 E Plaza Drive have a pool?
No, 128 E Plaza Drive does not have a pool.
Does 128 E Plaza Drive have accessible units?
No, 128 E Plaza Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 128 E Plaza Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 E Plaza Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 E Plaza Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 E Plaza Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

