Mooresville, NC
128 Cinebar Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

128 Cinebar Road

128 Cinebar Road · No Longer Available
Location

128 Cinebar Road, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Cinebar Road have any available units?
128 Cinebar Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
Is 128 Cinebar Road currently offering any rent specials?
128 Cinebar Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Cinebar Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 Cinebar Road is pet friendly.
Does 128 Cinebar Road offer parking?
No, 128 Cinebar Road does not offer parking.
Does 128 Cinebar Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Cinebar Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Cinebar Road have a pool?
No, 128 Cinebar Road does not have a pool.
Does 128 Cinebar Road have accessible units?
No, 128 Cinebar Road does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Cinebar Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 Cinebar Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Cinebar Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 Cinebar Road does not have units with air conditioning.

