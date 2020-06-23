All apartments in Mooresville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

125 High Ridge Road

125 High Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

125 High Ridge Road, Mooresville, NC 28117
Sunridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL! Recently/COMPLETELY upgraded/remodeled condo just off of 77. Features hardwood flooring in DR & LR, high grade tile in Kitchen & baths, like new carpet all other areas (1 yr young). INCREDIBLE kitchen! 36" amazing cabinets, granite countertops & travertine tile backsplash, back deck backs up to wooded area. LR/DR ~ wide, OPEN floorplan, wide hallways & computer niche/sitting area. 1/2 bath (not pictured) beautiful with new granite sink top. Balcony off of LR~ have a cocktail & enjoy beautiful sunsets! Oversized tubs, Rainfall showers & granite in both full baths! Entry thru lower level. Front loading washer/dryer incl. Extra long garage able to accommodate 2 small vehicles. This unit is EXCEPTIONAL, upscale & excellent! No others compare! Must see to appreciate.

Tenants are currently moving out. Unit available 2/1/19 Credit check/prev rental history will be checked, $50 fee. Owner is Broker

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 High Ridge Road have any available units?
125 High Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 High Ridge Road have?
Some of 125 High Ridge Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 High Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
125 High Ridge Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 High Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 125 High Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 125 High Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 125 High Ridge Road does offer parking.
Does 125 High Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 High Ridge Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 High Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 125 High Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 125 High Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 125 High Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 125 High Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 High Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.
