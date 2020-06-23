125 High Ridge Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL! Recently/COMPLETELY upgraded/remodeled condo just off of 77. Features hardwood flooring in DR & LR, high grade tile in Kitchen & baths, like new carpet all other areas (1 yr young). INCREDIBLE kitchen! 36" amazing cabinets, granite countertops & travertine tile backsplash, back deck backs up to wooded area. LR/DR ~ wide, OPEN floorplan, wide hallways & computer niche/sitting area. 1/2 bath (not pictured) beautiful with new granite sink top. Balcony off of LR~ have a cocktail & enjoy beautiful sunsets! Oversized tubs, Rainfall showers & granite in both full baths! Entry thru lower level. Front loading washer/dryer incl. Extra long garage able to accommodate 2 small vehicles. This unit is EXCEPTIONAL, upscale & excellent! No others compare! Must see to appreciate.



Tenants are currently moving out. Unit available 2/1/19 Credit check/prev rental history will be checked, $50 fee. Owner is Broker