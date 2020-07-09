All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 122 Singleton Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
122 Singleton Rd
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

122 Singleton Rd

122 Singleton Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

122 Singleton Road, Mooresville, NC 28117
Morrison Plantation

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5776648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Singleton Rd have any available units?
122 Singleton Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
Is 122 Singleton Rd currently offering any rent specials?
122 Singleton Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Singleton Rd pet-friendly?
No, 122 Singleton Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 122 Singleton Rd offer parking?
No, 122 Singleton Rd does not offer parking.
Does 122 Singleton Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Singleton Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Singleton Rd have a pool?
No, 122 Singleton Rd does not have a pool.
Does 122 Singleton Rd have accessible units?
No, 122 Singleton Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Singleton Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 Singleton Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Singleton Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Singleton Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd
Mooresville, NC 28117
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms
Mooresville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMooresville Apartments with Pool
Mooresville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College