Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Two story home with half bath downstairs. All pets and dogs are okay. Upstairs has two full baths, NEW PAINT!! Amazing 4 bedroom or use 3 as a bedroom and a oversized bonus room! Flat back yard with patio. Oversized bonus/4th bedroom is located over the garage. Two car garage. Beautiful white cabinets with newer countertops. Simply adorable! A must see home that has so much to offer. $300 per pet per year.