Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
121 Lynch Circle
121 Lynch Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
121 Lynch Circle, Mooresville, NC 28117
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
2 BR, 2.5 Bath updated, move in ready townhome in great Mooresville location
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 121 Lynch Circle have any available units?
121 Lynch Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mooresville, NC
.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mooresville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 121 Lynch Circle have?
Some of 121 Lynch Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 121 Lynch Circle currently offering any rent specials?
121 Lynch Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Lynch Circle pet-friendly?
No, 121 Lynch Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mooresville
.
Does 121 Lynch Circle offer parking?
Yes, 121 Lynch Circle offers parking.
Does 121 Lynch Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Lynch Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Lynch Circle have a pool?
Yes, 121 Lynch Circle has a pool.
Does 121 Lynch Circle have accessible units?
No, 121 Lynch Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Lynch Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 Lynch Circle has units with dishwashers.
