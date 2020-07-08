All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 121 C Irving Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
121 C Irving Way
Last updated January 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

121 C Irving Way

121 Irving Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

121 Irving Ave, Mooresville, NC 28117

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
All brick Luxury townhome with hardwoods, granite, oversized garage. Walkable to Lowes Corporate Hdqrts and Lake Norman Hospital. Very large 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 C Irving Way have any available units?
121 C Irving Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 C Irving Way have?
Some of 121 C Irving Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 C Irving Way currently offering any rent specials?
121 C Irving Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 C Irving Way pet-friendly?
No, 121 C Irving Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 121 C Irving Way offer parking?
Yes, 121 C Irving Way offers parking.
Does 121 C Irving Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 C Irving Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 C Irving Way have a pool?
No, 121 C Irving Way does not have a pool.
Does 121 C Irving Way have accessible units?
No, 121 C Irving Way does not have accessible units.
Does 121 C Irving Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 C Irving Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd
Mooresville, NC 28117
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMooresville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Mooresville Apartments with BalconiesMooresville Dog Friendly Apartments
Mooresville Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NCDenver, NCAlbemarle, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College