All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 121 C Irving Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Mooresville, NC
121 C Irving Way
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
121 C Irving Way
121 Irving Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
121 Irving Ave, Mooresville, NC 28117
Amenities
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
All brick Luxury townhome with hardwoods, granite, oversized garage. Walkable to Lowes Corporate Hdqrts and Lake Norman Hospital. Very large 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 121 C Irving Way have any available units?
121 C Irving Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
Mooresville, NC
.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
Mooresville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 121 C Irving Way have?
Some of 121 C Irving Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 121 C Irving Way currently offering any rent specials?
121 C Irving Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 C Irving Way pet-friendly?
No, 121 C Irving Way is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Mooresville
.
Does 121 C Irving Way offer parking?
Yes, 121 C Irving Way offers parking.
Does 121 C Irving Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 C Irving Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 C Irving Way have a pool?
No, 121 C Irving Way does not have a pool.
Does 121 C Irving Way have accessible units?
No, 121 C Irving Way does not have accessible units.
Does 121 C Irving Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 C Irving Way has units with dishwashers.
