Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:45 PM

120 Ellington Drive

120 Ellington Dr · No Longer Available
Location

120 Ellington Dr, Mooresville, NC 28117

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 120 Ellington Drive have any available units?
120 Ellington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
Is 120 Ellington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
120 Ellington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Ellington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 120 Ellington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 120 Ellington Drive offer parking?
No, 120 Ellington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 120 Ellington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Ellington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Ellington Drive have a pool?
No, 120 Ellington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 120 Ellington Drive have accessible units?
No, 120 Ellington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Ellington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Ellington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Ellington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Ellington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

