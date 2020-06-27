All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 119 Quarter Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
119 Quarter Lane
Last updated June 29 2019 at 2:16 AM

119 Quarter Lane

119 Quarter Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

119 Quarter Lane, Mooresville, NC 28117
Morrison Plantation

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome, Detached double garage, Private court yard between garage and home. Easy access to I-77 and shopping. Fresh paint throughout and new carpet. This one won't last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Quarter Lane have any available units?
119 Quarter Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 Quarter Lane have?
Some of 119 Quarter Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Quarter Lane currently offering any rent specials?
119 Quarter Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Quarter Lane pet-friendly?
No, 119 Quarter Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 119 Quarter Lane offer parking?
Yes, 119 Quarter Lane offers parking.
Does 119 Quarter Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 Quarter Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Quarter Lane have a pool?
No, 119 Quarter Lane does not have a pool.
Does 119 Quarter Lane have accessible units?
No, 119 Quarter Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Quarter Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 Quarter Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave
Mooresville, NC 28117
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd
Mooresville, NC 28117
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms
Mooresville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMooresville Apartments with Pool
Mooresville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College