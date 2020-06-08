All apartments in Mooresville
Mooresville, NC
119 Klutz Road
119 Klutz Road

119 Klutz Road · No Longer Available
Mooresville
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

119 Klutz Road, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
RANCH home in Mooresville For Rent! Brand new carpet throughout! Floor plan has open Living and Dining areas and a Kitchen with granite, tile floor and black appliances. There are 2 Bedrooms that share a Full Bath and Laundry Closet with a Washer/Dryer. Outdoor features include the 14 x 16 Deck with steps to the backyard, Storage Shed and a 12 x 23 Covered Porch with ceiling fan. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and LAWN MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED! Owner will not repair or replace washer/dryer if they fail to operate. Grill may be used on Deck only and neither the Deck or Covered Porch can be used or storage. No Smoking and No Pets are allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Klutz Road have any available units?
119 Klutz Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 Klutz Road have?
Some of 119 Klutz Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Klutz Road currently offering any rent specials?
119 Klutz Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Klutz Road pet-friendly?
No, 119 Klutz Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 119 Klutz Road offer parking?
No, 119 Klutz Road does not offer parking.
Does 119 Klutz Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 Klutz Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Klutz Road have a pool?
No, 119 Klutz Road does not have a pool.
Does 119 Klutz Road have accessible units?
No, 119 Klutz Road does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Klutz Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 Klutz Road has units with dishwashers.
