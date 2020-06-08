119 Klutz Road

Amenities

RANCH home in Mooresville For Rent! Brand new carpet throughout! Floor plan has open Living and Dining areas and a Kitchen with granite, tile floor and black appliances. There are 2 Bedrooms that share a Full Bath and Laundry Closet with a Washer/Dryer. Outdoor features include the 14 x 16 Deck with steps to the backyard, Storage Shed and a 12 x 23 Covered Porch with ceiling fan. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and LAWN MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED! Owner will not repair or replace washer/dryer if they fail to operate. Grill may be used on Deck only and neither the Deck or Covered Porch can be used or storage. No Smoking and No Pets are allowed.