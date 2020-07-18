Hard to find one bedroom condo with attached one car garage! Desirable Station 115 move in ready! Tenant has the option to join the Continuum 115 clubhouse, pool and fitness center for additional fee through Continuum 115
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 118 Steam Engine Drive have any available units?
118 Steam Engine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.