Mooresville, NC
118 Steam Engine Drive
Last updated October 30 2019 at 3:21 AM

118 Steam Engine Drive

118 Steam Engine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

118 Steam Engine Drive, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Hard to find one bedroom condo with attached one car garage! Desirable Station 115 move in ready! Tenant has the option to join the Continuum 115 clubhouse, pool and fitness center for additional fee through Continuum 115

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Steam Engine Drive have any available units?
118 Steam Engine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 Steam Engine Drive have?
Some of 118 Steam Engine Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Steam Engine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
118 Steam Engine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Steam Engine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 118 Steam Engine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 118 Steam Engine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 118 Steam Engine Drive offers parking.
Does 118 Steam Engine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Steam Engine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Steam Engine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 118 Steam Engine Drive has a pool.
Does 118 Steam Engine Drive have accessible units?
No, 118 Steam Engine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Steam Engine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 Steam Engine Drive has units with dishwashers.
