117 Beverly Chase Lane

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

117 Beverly Chase Ln; Spacious 3Br/2.5Ba Townhome - Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home in desirable Cypress Landing. Convenient location close to interstate, Lowes Corp, Hospital, Restaurants and more! Main floor has formal dining room, open kitchen to large living room and tiled sunroom. Large master suite with two closets and separate tub and shower. Other two bedrooms are very spacious. Nice back patio very private setting. Must see!

Washer and Dryer included as/is for convenience only!



(RLNE3335961)