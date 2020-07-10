All apartments in Mooresville
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

117 Beverly Chase Lane

117 Beverly Chase Lane · No Longer Available
Location

117 Beverly Chase Lane, Mooresville, NC 28117

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
117 Beverly Chase Ln; Spacious 3Br/2.5Ba Townhome - Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home in desirable Cypress Landing. Convenient location close to interstate, Lowes Corp, Hospital, Restaurants and more! Main floor has formal dining room, open kitchen to large living room and tiled sunroom. Large master suite with two closets and separate tub and shower. Other two bedrooms are very spacious. Nice back patio very private setting. Must see!
Washer and Dryer included as/is for convenience only!

(RLNE3335961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Beverly Chase Lane have any available units?
117 Beverly Chase Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
Is 117 Beverly Chase Lane currently offering any rent specials?
117 Beverly Chase Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Beverly Chase Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 Beverly Chase Lane is pet friendly.
Does 117 Beverly Chase Lane offer parking?
No, 117 Beverly Chase Lane does not offer parking.
Does 117 Beverly Chase Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 Beverly Chase Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Beverly Chase Lane have a pool?
No, 117 Beverly Chase Lane does not have a pool.
Does 117 Beverly Chase Lane have accessible units?
No, 117 Beverly Chase Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Beverly Chase Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 Beverly Chase Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Beverly Chase Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 Beverly Chase Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

