115 Queensway Lane
Last updated February 20 2020 at 1:28 AM

115 Queensway Lane

115 Queensway Ln · No Longer Available
Location

115 Queensway Ln, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Spectacular 5 bedroom home, spacious and clean home is available to rent immediately. Close to downtown Mooresville! Stainless appliances, granite counter tops, wood floors, plush carpet, 5 bedrooms, 2 car garage....Mooresville Graded schools, and much more! The community features a pool & playground. Sorry, no pets or smoking. Get into this gorgeous home by applying today. $75 per applicant. Near Lowes Headquarters, LKN Hospital, Mitchell Community College Mooresville Campus, Hwy 21, Hwy 3, Hwy 150. Convenient location to Charlotte, Statesville, Concord, Winston Salem. This rental house is like new! Must see it soon, before it is off the market. Call Mooresville Realty at 704-663-0990 to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

