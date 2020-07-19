115 Queensway Lane

Amenities

Spectacular 5 bedroom home, spacious and clean home is available to rent immediately. Close to downtown Mooresville! Stainless appliances, granite counter tops, wood floors, plush carpet, 5 bedrooms, 2 car garage....Mooresville Graded schools, and much more! The community features a pool & playground. Sorry, no pets or smoking. Get into this gorgeous home by applying today. $75 per applicant. Near Lowes Headquarters, LKN Hospital, Mitchell Community College Mooresville Campus, Hwy 21, Hwy 3, Hwy 150. Convenient location to Charlotte, Statesville, Concord, Winston Salem. This rental house is like new! Must see it soon, before it is off the market. Call Mooresville Realty at 704-663-0990 to schedule your showing today!