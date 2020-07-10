All apartments in Mooresville
115 Daventry Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

115 Daventry Place

115 Daventry Pl · No Longer Available
Location

115 Daventry Pl, Mooresville, NC 28117

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,300 sf home is located in Mooresville, NC. Features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and entertaining guests. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Daventry Place have any available units?
115 Daventry Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 Daventry Place have?
Some of 115 Daventry Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Daventry Place currently offering any rent specials?
115 Daventry Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Daventry Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 Daventry Place is pet friendly.
Does 115 Daventry Place offer parking?
Yes, 115 Daventry Place offers parking.
Does 115 Daventry Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Daventry Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Daventry Place have a pool?
No, 115 Daventry Place does not have a pool.
Does 115 Daventry Place have accessible units?
No, 115 Daventry Place does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Daventry Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Daventry Place does not have units with dishwashers.

