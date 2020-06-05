All apartments in Mooresville
114 Rockhopper Lane

114 Rockhopper Ln · No Longer Available
Location

114 Rockhopper Ln, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Almost new 2 story home in Crosby Woods. Family Room with fireplace, main floor study, and Kitchen features granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and a large island. Master suite with tray ceiling master bath has walk in closet, dual sinks, garden bathtub and separate shower. Three additional bedrooms, a loft and hall bath complete the upper level.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Rockhopper Lane have any available units?
114 Rockhopper Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 Rockhopper Lane have?
Some of 114 Rockhopper Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Rockhopper Lane currently offering any rent specials?
114 Rockhopper Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Rockhopper Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 Rockhopper Lane is pet friendly.
Does 114 Rockhopper Lane offer parking?
No, 114 Rockhopper Lane does not offer parking.
Does 114 Rockhopper Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 Rockhopper Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Rockhopper Lane have a pool?
No, 114 Rockhopper Lane does not have a pool.
Does 114 Rockhopper Lane have accessible units?
No, 114 Rockhopper Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Rockhopper Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 Rockhopper Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
