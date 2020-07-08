Rent Calculator
Mooresville, NC
114 Gladbrook Place
Last updated August 31 2019 at 2:44 AM
114 Gladbrook Place
114 Gladbrook Dr
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
114 Gladbrook Dr, Mooresville, NC 28115
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
HUGE BACK YARD AND FENCED. TWO CAR GARAGE AND EXTERIOR STORAGE BUILDING FOR MOWER ETC.
4 BEDROOMS WITH 2 AND ONE HALF BATH.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 114 Gladbrook Place have any available units?
114 Gladbrook Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mooresville, NC
.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mooresville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 114 Gladbrook Place have?
Some of 114 Gladbrook Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 114 Gladbrook Place currently offering any rent specials?
114 Gladbrook Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Gladbrook Place pet-friendly?
No, 114 Gladbrook Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mooresville
.
Does 114 Gladbrook Place offer parking?
Yes, 114 Gladbrook Place offers parking.
Does 114 Gladbrook Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 Gladbrook Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Gladbrook Place have a pool?
No, 114 Gladbrook Place does not have a pool.
Does 114 Gladbrook Place have accessible units?
No, 114 Gladbrook Place does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Gladbrook Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 Gladbrook Place has units with dishwashers.
